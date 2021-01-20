J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $167.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $134.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 195,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

