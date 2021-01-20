Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Down 3.9%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)’s share price was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 32,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 66,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The company has a market cap of $499.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $43.49 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 33.82%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

