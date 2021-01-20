Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.29

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.29 and last traded at $170.09, with a volume of 4427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,809,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

