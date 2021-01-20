JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

NASDAQ JD traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.46. 585,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,074,687. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

