Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.9 days.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jde Peets in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.10. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

