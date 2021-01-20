Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,950 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,410.40 ($18.43) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,457.48. The firm has a market cap of £70.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,277,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,400,191 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.