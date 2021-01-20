Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

