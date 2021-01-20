Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Murata Manufacturing in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murata Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:MRAAY opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

