Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

