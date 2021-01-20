Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avast Plc (AVST.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 543.75 ($7.10).

Shares of AVST opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Tuesday. Avast Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The stock has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71.

Avast Plc (AVST.L) Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

