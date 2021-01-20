JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 110.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 486,259 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $5,374,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $4,728,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 226.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

