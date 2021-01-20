Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a not rated rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Jet2 plc (JET2.L) alerts:

Shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) stock opened at GBX 1,453 ($18.98) on Tuesday. Jet2 plc has a one year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,520 ($19.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,375.93. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03.

In other Jet2 plc (JET2.L) news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total value of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

About Jet2 plc (JET2.L)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 plc (JET2.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 plc (JET2.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.