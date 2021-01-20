Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0295

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $288,527.52 and $1.00 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

