JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

FROG opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. JFrog has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. On average, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

