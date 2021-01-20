Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,178.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,170.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.