Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

GOOG opened at $1,790.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,765.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,623.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

