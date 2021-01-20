John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 324 ($4.23).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

LON WG opened at GBX 328.90 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 51.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.98.

In other John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21). Also, insider David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

