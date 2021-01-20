John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 240 ($3.14). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

WG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.45 ($4.58).

Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 20.10 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 328.90 ($4.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.98. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57).

In other John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 821 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45). Also, insider David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

