Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,627 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 417,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.89. 21,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

