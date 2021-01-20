Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Invests $41,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 8.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.03. 4,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.73.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.