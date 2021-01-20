Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Invests $70,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.07. 16,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,602. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

