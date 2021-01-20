Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,049. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. 8,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,960. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.