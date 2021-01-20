Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after purchasing an additional 594,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after buying an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $135,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,800,000 after buying an additional 403,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,093,000 after buying an additional 37,288 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 22,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

