Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,014 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

