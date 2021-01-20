Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $77,683,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after buying an additional 3,228,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,104,000 after buying an additional 2,229,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 106,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,446,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.29 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

