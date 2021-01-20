Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Alliant Energy accounts for 0.7% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.