Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Up 17.9%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s stock price rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 2,958,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 839,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,332 shares of company stock worth $317,544 over the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

