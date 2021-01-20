Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,697,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.36. 6,889,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

