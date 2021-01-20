Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,169 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 25,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

