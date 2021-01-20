Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

