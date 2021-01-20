Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $498,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

NYSE:MCD opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

