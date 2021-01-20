Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

