Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes $309,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

