Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3,548.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

