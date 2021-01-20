Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

