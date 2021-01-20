JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €23.30 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) received a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTE. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.87 ($23.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €15.07 ($17.72) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.74. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

