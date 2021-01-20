JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 901,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $86,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $420.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

