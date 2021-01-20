JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $112.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.21.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1,203.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

