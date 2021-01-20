JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stake Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 3.66% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 437,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

