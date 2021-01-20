JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,456 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,141. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

