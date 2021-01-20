JustInvest LLC Acquires 2,543 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

