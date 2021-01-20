JustInvest LLC Acquires 747 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

