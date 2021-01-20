JustInvest LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock worth $241,017,093. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

NYSE:SQ opened at $227.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 360.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

