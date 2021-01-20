JustInvest LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

