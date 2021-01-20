JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,399 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.32.

NYSE UNH opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.