JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

