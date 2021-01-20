JustInvest LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $156.30.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

