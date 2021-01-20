Juventus Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $9.67 or 0.00027341 BTC on major exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and $1.76 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

