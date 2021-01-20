K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.90 million.

KBL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James cut K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

TSE KBL opened at C$39.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.42 million and a P/E ratio of 109.08. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.73 and a 1 year high of C$46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

