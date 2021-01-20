K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$35.00. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBL. Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Get K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$39.27 on Monday. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.73 and a twelve month high of C$46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.42 million and a PE ratio of 109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.